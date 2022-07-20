Beat the heat with a custard treat

It’s time to get out and enjoy the delicious celebration of National Ice Cream Month. So we’re getting the inside scoop on the perfect place to celebrate in Dearborn Heights called The Custard Hut.

Zahra Saad and Michael Saad joined “Live in the D” with co-host Jason Carr to share more about the business.

According to Zahra, The Custard Hut has been around since 1979, and she purchased it in 2013. Michael says that the distinction between frozen custard and ice cream is that frozen custard has an egg base and has more butter and milk fat than ice cream, which has a cream base.

The shop is well known for its Hot Waffle Sandwich, which consists of two toasted waffles sandwiched with your choice of frozen custard and toppings. Other menu options include vegan soft serve, slushies, shakes, sundaes, and hard-packed ice cream.

The Custard Hut has locations in Dearborn Heights and Detroit, and it will soon open a new location in Dearborn.

Check out the video above to see their signature hot waffle sandwich and the complete interview.