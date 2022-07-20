Celebrate Arab and Chaldean culture in the D

The Arab & Chaldean Festival will bring music, art, fashion and food to downtown Detroit this weekend.

The festival will highlight Arab and Chaldean culture while offering a variety of entertainment for the entire family. The festivities will include group dancing, belly dancing, musicians, and a fashion show. Guests can also enjoy traditional cuisine.

Dr. Jacoub Mansour, President of the festival, said they’ve prepared a lot for this year’s event after the festival wasn’t able to be held the past two years because of the pandemic.

The Arab & Chaldean Festival runs Saturday, July 23rd and Sunday, July 24th at Hart Plaza in Detroit. The festival starts at noon each day. There is free admission to the public. Watch the video above to hear more about the festival.