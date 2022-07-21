91º

Live In The D

Experience the biggest juried art fair in the nation

Ann Arbor Art Fair runs July 21st - 23rd

Natalie Newman, Live in the D Producer

Art and creativity are flowing for the Ann Arbor Art Fair, which features nearly a thousand artists spanning across thirty blocks in downtown Ann Arbor.

Close to half a million people are expected to attend the Ann Arbor Art Fair this year. The event actually includes three arts fairs: Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, The Original; Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair; and Ann Arbor State Street Art Fair. They are all juried art fairs. Visitors can stroll the streets while viewing and buying art like paintings, jewelry, ceramics, mixed media, sculptures, glass art and more.

You might work up an appetite while walking through Ann Arbor, and the fair features a variety of food vendors and food trucks throughout the event. You can also listen to live musical performances.

The Ann Arbor Art Fair runs Thursday, July 21st from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, July 22nd from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday, July 23rd from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Watch the video above to see what Meredith Bruckner with AllAboutAnnArbor.com saw when she checked out the fair.

