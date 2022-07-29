Here are three new movies to see this weekend

This weekend’s superhero movies have a fresh spin because it’s all about their pets.

Movie reviewer Greg Russell is back on “Live In The D” for Reel Talk.

Let’s start with “DC League of Super-Pets,” which reunites Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, at least in terms of their voices. The Rock plays Superman’s dog, Krypto, and he feels taken for granted because Superman is in love with Louise Lane, so he finds another companion. The next thing you know, all of the Justice League superheroes have been kidnapped by Lex Luthor, and it is up to the pets to save them. Greg gives this film four reels out of five reels and says kids and adults will enjoy the comedic antidotes.

Next, let’s talk about the new film “Paradise Highway,” which stars two Academy Award-winners, Morgan Freeman and Juliette Binoche. Juliette plays a woman who has always been down on her luck truck driver and her brother is in prison. He constantly makes a deal with her where people on the outside would have her transport things for them. She eventually has one pick up that includes a child and she refuses to be a part of it. Greg spoke with Juliette, who stated that her character is going through a roller coaster of emotions and that the event with the child is a transformation for her. She also says that she learned how to drive an 18-wheeler for this part and thoroughly enjoyed it. Greg gives four reels to this film.

Finally, we have “Vengeance,” which stars B.J. Novak from “The Office,” who also wrote and directed the film, as well as Issa Rae and Ashton Kutcher. Novak plays a guy who resides in New York, and when a girl from Texas he dated a couple of times passes, her family believes he was her boyfriend. The family does not believe the cause of her death, so he goes down there to help them in discovering the truth, and so this detective job begins.

In an interview with Greg, B.J. Novak talked about his first experience directing. He explained that he is from Boston, which is unlike Western Texas. He says he didn’t want to go to the typical location in a movie or tell the typical story, and he opted to start with a guy who is like him for better or worse and pull him into a different place. Greg gives this film four reels and says that no one will be able to predict the ending.