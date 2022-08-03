Brewligans Public House wins “Best Brunch” for 3rd straight year

Vote 4 The Best, a competition judged by Local 4 viewers, has a winner for “Best Brunch!”

The award goes to Brewligans Public House in Trenton. The restaurant’s co-owners Matt Taylor told “Live in the D’s,” Tati Amere, the win is for the entire downriver community, a place he says has some great places to go.

Brewligans also won for “Best Late Night Eats,” a category they’ve won for the past 4 years. The restaurant is open till 2am and co-owner Zach Taylor says, this is good for those working a late work shift who want a quality burger and brew.

Matt and Zach, who are brothers, showed off a variety of food options from chicken wings to stuffed french toast.

Click video above to see entire interview.