Ribs, jazz and fun fitness events to check out

We’re well into August now, but the summertime fun is still going strong. There are many events happening in and around the D this weekend, and here’s a few to check out.

For jazz lovers, there’s the 6th annual Kimmie Horne Jazz Fest. The event is taking place on the lawn of the Southfield Civic Center and will feature national and local jazz artists. There will also be food trucks. Admission is free, however, there may be a parking fee. The Kimmie Horne Jazz Fest is happening Friday from 6pm-10:30pm and Saturday 3pm-10:30pm.

Now over to downtown Northville, for the 3rd annual Northville Food and Wine Festival. Guests can sample local, national and international wines, cocktails and craft brews. There will also be live music and prepared food. The fest takes place at Ford Field in downtown Northville.

Now to downtown Detroit where the Ribs R & B Fest is back. There will be a full entertainment line-up, local barbecue experts, vendors and more. The fest runs Friday August 12-Sunday August 14 at Hart Plaza.

If you’re looking for a free fitness event, check out Valade Park on Detroit’s Riverfront. On Saturday August 13, The Black Health Movement Fitness Fest is happening. Participants will rotate through fitness stations in the park and along the Riverfront. On Sunday the fitness continues with a variety of activities, including the social run club, “We Run 313,” cardio boxing, a dance marathon and roller skating.

For more information on things happening around the D this weekend, click the video above.