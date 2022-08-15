Have you tried these snacks?

Everywhere you look these days, it seems like companies are coming up with bizarre food flavors. Even while this may be a gimmick to get us to discuss them, these items do exist, and they may have you wondering who consumes them.

Blaine Fowler, host of the Blaine Fowler morning show on 96.3, RiDetroit’s Jason Hall, and health and fitness expert Jody Trierweiler, who fed Jason Carr all types of healthy foods he didn’t like, joined “Live in the D” for What’s the Buzz to try some bizarre food combinations.

We had some items on the show that we thought they would try that are new, some that aren’t, and some that are just weird.

To begin, the group began with a new product from Better Made to celebrate their 92nd anniversary: hot cheese puffs. They then spiced things up with Flamin’ Hot Mountain Dew.

Next, they tried a new limited-edition Neapolitan ice cream flavored Oreo that came out earlier this summer. Then they moved on to another fall-flavored snack, Brach’s Tailgate Candy Corn, which Tati Amare and Jason Carr tested. There are popcorn, vanilla ice cream, fruit punch, hot dog, and hamburger flavors.

Ad

Then, Kit Kat is known for having a lot of different flavors, and we found the limited edition blueberry muffin flavor for them to try.

The group finished with a game from Bean Boozled, which has jelly belly flavors that trick you because you never know what you’ll get. The spicy flavors range from Siracha to Carolina Reaper, which is the hottest chili pepper in the world.

Watch the video above to see the groups’ reactions.