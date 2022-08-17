Chemist’s love for science creates growing business

A Detroit Chemist has taken her love for science and beauty, and created a successful business. “So I actually go into the lab and formulate all of the products by hand, that we do sell and produce, and I’ve actually created these formulas from scratch over the years,” Alyssa Space, Founder & CEO of 4 Her Cosmetics told “Live in the D’s,” April Morton.

4 Her Cosmetics is a STEM based, all natural, vegan line formulated by Space. She’s a chemist from Michigan State University and started the line in her mother’s kitchen in 2017.

The business, which offers lip gloss, lip stick, eyeshadow, foundation and more, has now grown into a 400 square foot space call, “My Space Lab,” with 12 people working with Space. 14-year-old Lamyre Smith works with Space, and she’s not just a mentee, but Space’s protégé. “I sell lip gloss products with Alyssa. Most of the time I go on the pop-up with her. I have fun with that. I’m a great seller of the products,” Smith said. Smith is also learning how to create the products she sells.

