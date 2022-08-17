Winning ways to get ready for school

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It’s back-to-school season, and that means parents are looking to help their children get off to a healthy start for the school year.

Aside from new clothes, notebooks, and pencils, there are other items parents and students might want to cross off their back-to-school checklist.

Returning to school can mean exposure to more germs, so parents might want to add some extra supplies to their child’s backpack.

Dr. Manish Kesliker, co-founder of Emcura Immediate Care, recommends students carry face masks in their backpacks, so they can have the option to wear a mask if needed. He also suggests keeping hand sanitizer in backpacks, along with sanitizing wipes that students can use to wipe down an area if they will be sitting in a spot for a long period of time.

It’s also the time of year where students may need to get sports physicals.

Dr. Supak Sookkasikon, co-founder of Emcura Immediate Care, says urgent cares are great places to get a sports physical because you can walk in any day of the week.

Sookkasikon says patients can bring in a form or they can print one out for you. She said it’s also an opportunity for the doctor to talk with a child about healthy habits, avoiding sports injuries and more.

Watch the video above for more advice on helping your student have a healthy start to the school year.