Winning ways to get ready for school

It’s back-to-school season, and that means parents are looking to help their children get off to a healthy start for the school year.
Aside from new clothes, notebooks, and pencils, there are other items parents and students might want to cross off their back-to-school checklist.
Returning to school can mean exposure to more germs, so parents might want to add some extra supplies to their child’s backpack.
Dr. Manish Kesliker, co-founder of Emcura Immediate Care, recommends students carry face masks in their backpacks, so they can have the option to wear a mask if needed. He also suggests keeping hand sanitizer in backpacks, along with sanitizing wipes that students can use to wipe down an area if they will be sitting in a spot for a long period of time.
It’s also the time of year where students may need to get sports physicals.
Dr. Supak Sookkasikon, co-founder of Emcura Immediate Care, says urgent cares are great places to get a sports physical because you can walk in any day of the week.
Sookkasikon says patients can bring in a form or they can print one out for you. She said it’s also an opportunity for the doctor to talk with a child about healthy habits, avoiding sports injuries and more.
Watch the video above for more advice on helping your student have a healthy start to the school year.