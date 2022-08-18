Mid-Evil times, carnival rides, and animals

There’s plenty to do this weekend around Detroit for the entire family, even our four legged friends!

Going on now is the Armada Fair. The event is celebrating 150 years and will feature carnival rides, food, evening events, animals and more. On Friday it’s the Super Kicker Rodeo, then on Saturday and Sunday is the Tractor and Truck pull. The fair runs through Sunday, August 21 at the Armada fairgrounds.

For a more grown up event there’s the 18th annual Wyandotte Wine Crawl happening on Friday. The event is free, but guests can purchase passes to sample wines from all over, while enjoying live music, food, games and shopping. Check-in and tasting starts at 6 p.m. Friday in downtown Wyandotte.

Now over to Lake Orion for a dog gone good time at the Michigan Dog Fest happening at Canterbury Village. There will be shows from the ultimate air dogs, vendors and more. Several local animal rescues will be present. The festival takes place Saturday, Aug 20 and Sunday, Aug 21, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.. Admission and parking is free.

This weekend is the kick-off to the Michigan Renaissance Festival. There will be 17 stages of entertainment, including musicians, jugglers and more. There will also be more than 100 artisans in the festival’s marketplace with handcraft goods.

For more info on events happening around the D, click video above.