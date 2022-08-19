Start your engines and cruise into the weekend

Who’s ready to start their engines? The Woodward Dream Cruise festivities start today and people are showing off their rides all weekend long. “Live In The D’s” April Morton was at 13 Mile and Woodward Avenue to share the details about the beginning of the event.

April spoke with the president of The Woodward Dream Cruise, Michael Lary, about the most talked about event of the summer. He says the “dream” began in 1995 in Ferndale and has been going strong ever since. Lary says in addition to the Dream Cruise, there will be a parade in Ferndale and will showcase some of the floats featured in the Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Lary says, starting at 1 p.m., the cruise will have their “Rockin Live Entertainment” on the westside of Woodward Avenue on 9 Mile Road. The eastside will feature the Emergency Vehicle Show. Lastly, at 5 p.m. tonight will be the start of the Dream Cruise with a ribbon cutting ceremony, and the Lights and Sirens Parade.

April got a chance to sit in a 1969 Chevelle SS Convertible while she was out at 13 Mile Road and Woodward Avenue. She says the street was filled with more than 100 cars by early this morning. To see the interview April had with the owner of the convertible, watch the video above.