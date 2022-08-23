Take your grilled cheese experience up a notch

It's Take-out Tuesday, and on Live in the D, we're admiring the ooey-gooey grilled cheese offerings from Better Half.

No matter your age, there’s nothing quite like an ooey-gooey grilled cheese sandwich, and now there’s a new spot in Detroit that’s taking your traditional grilled cheese experience to a whole new level. Better Half Grilled Cheese is adding some exciting ingredients to up their grilled cheese game.

Holly McClain. the owner of Better Half Grilled Cheese, described the concept as a walkup window in downtown Detroit. She says they serve original grilled cheese, but also try to put a spin on the classics. Their OG grilled cheese features a house blend of American, Cheddar and Havarti cheeses. They also offer a bacon grilled cheese, which includes Cheddar, bacon and onion jam. Another unique sandwich on their menu is a mac and cheese grilled cheese, which has Havarti, Mozzarella, American and Cheddar cheeses mixed with pasta.

Better Half Grilled Cheese also serves homemade lemonade to wash down a delicious sandwich. Vodka, bourbon or tequila can be added to the lemonade.

Ad

Better Half Grilled Cheese is located in Parker’s Alley and is connected to Olin Bar & Restaurant. For a closer look at some of their sandwiches, watch the video above.