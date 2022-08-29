Raise a glass to a lesson in Whiskey

Did you know Whiskey is spelled two different ways, “Whiskey and Whisky.” According to whiskey expert, Eric Demiene, he says no one really knows why there’s a difference in the spelling. However, Demiene tell’s “Live In The D’s” Jason Carr that he works with more than 100 Whiskey brands at Ale Mary’s restaurant and bar in Royal Oak so he can explain the difference in whiskey from bottle to bottle.

Another thing people may not know is, whiskey has been named as Michigan’s favorite liquor, according to the travel company, Upgraded Points.

Demiene shared his whiskey expertise with Jason, as well taught him how to make a whiskey infused, “Black Berry Smash.” Watch the video above to see it all go down!