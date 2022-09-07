This local brand is shaping the future of streetwear

After having a lot of success on their own, one brand has teamed up with Foot Locker Detroit to sell their clothes in some of their stores as part of Foot Locker’s Homegrown program. This is a new way to bring communities together while also showcasing local designers who are shaping the future of streetwear.

Corner Store Goods owner and art director, Jonathan Brooks, joined “Live in the D” co-host Tati Amare to discuss more about the brand.

According to Brooks, the company was launched in 2015 with inspiration from the people and culture of Detroit. He says the name “Corner Store Goods” refers to a common staple with which everyone is familiar: The corner store. The brand’s tagline is “From Our Block To Yours,” which means “from us to you.”

The ability to evoke an emotional response in consumers is crucial to any brand’s success. When people wear this brand, Brooks says they will feel a direct connection to Detroit. He adds that even if they are not from Detroit, they will connect to their community, which is shown in their designs.

The owner said that having his brand in Foot Locker as part of their Homegrown program is major because most people’s first interaction with sneakers or streetwear is through Foot Locker.

Corner Store Goods can be found at four Foot Locker locations in Detroit, Eastpointe, Oak Park, and the 12 Oaks Mall in Novi. Visit their website for more information.

Watch the video above for the full interview.