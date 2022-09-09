John Salley hosts game where players can win big money

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

You might recognize John Salley from his skills on the basketball court. He’s the first player in NBA history to win championships with three different franchises, and that all tipped off with the Detroit Pistons.

Now, Salley is teaming up with the Michigan Lottery for a different type of game. He will be hosting a special drawing called “The Big Spin”.

“Live In The D” host Jason Carr got a chance to talk with Salley about “The Big Spin”. Salley said he has a “ball” doing the show and that they’ve given away a lot of money.

“The Big Spin” is a ten-dollar scratch off ticket that can lead to big winnings in a lot of different ways. Players can win up to $1 million dollars instantly, plus there’s a second chance opportunity where 20 players will be chosen to appear on TV and spin the big prize wheel. Every second-chance player will be a big winner. Players can expect some big prizes when they spin.

There will be a minimum of $100,000 up to a top prize of $2 million bucks with just one spin of the wheel. Salley described it as saying players already know they’re starting off with money in their pocket, and then the spin is the icing on the cake.

You can watch “The Big Spin” on WDIV the week of November 14th. There will also be three more episodes televised next year. Watch the video above to hear more from Salley, or you can click or tap here to find out more about “The Big Spin” and other Michigan Lottery games.

