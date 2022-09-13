3 ways to keep your cat happy

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

A healthy pet is a happy pet and September happens to be Happy Cat Month, so we want to show you how you can help your furry feline feel purr-fectly happy. We spoke to Devon Bianco, from Michigan Humane, to get her advice. Here’s what she had to say:

1) Encourage exercise - Just like dogs need walks, cats need to be played with. Bianco recommends setting up regular play time for you and your cat. You should use engaging toys and treats to encourage them to get their energy out.

2) Provide a perch - Cats love to climb up high, and look over their surroundings. Things like a cat tower or window perches provide them with a safe space to observe the world around them.

3) Get them groomed - While cats are excellent at grooming themselves, they still need some extra attention from you. You should regularly brush them, trim their nails and give them chewing opportunities for clean teeth and gums.

While visiting, Bianco also introduced us to the Pet of the Week, Lime, a three-month-old black cat in need of a home. She is energetic, but also a bit on the shy side, so take introductions slowly. Lime is FIV positive but should be able to live a long and happy life with regular vet visits. Given that, she should be the only cat in the house, or she should be housed with other FIV-positive cats. If you want to adopt our Pet of the Week, the Mike Morse Law firm will pay all the adoption fees.

