Get ready for monster fun at the auto show

There’s a lot to see and do at the North American International Auto Show inside Huntington Place, and this year the fun is spilling into the great outdoors.

Hart Plaza is one of the venues included in the expanded auto show. It will be the scene for the Monster Truck Throwdown, live music, food trucks and more. Event-goers will get to see some iconic Monster Trucks, along with the world’s first battery-powered Monster Truck. The Monster Truck Throwdown will be held daily during the auto show.

The North American International Auto Show is all about showcasing the newest auto designs and technology, but there will also be some prehistoric fun on tap at this year’s event. It will come in the form of a Dinosaur and Off-Road Vehicle Encounter. Matt Flynn, the CEO of Ultimate Fun Productions, says the interactive exhibit will include around 80 life-like dinosaurs that you can walk by, including a 35-foot Brachiosaurus. In addition, you can take part in educational activities, along with crafts. Admission to the Dinosaur and Off-Road Vehicle Encounter is included with your ticket to the auto show. The experience will be held inside the ballroom at Huntington Place. It will run during auto show hours.

Ad

Life-like dinosaurs won’t be the only giants in town during the auto show. You won’t be able to miss the giant rubber ducky outside Huntington Place. The duck is 61 feet tall and weighs in at more than 30,000 pounds. The ducky is on display as a part of the Jeep “ducking” trend where Jeep owners put rubber ducks on fellow Jeep owners’ vehicles they like.

Watch the video above to see more of the family fun surrounding the auto show.

Join us for “Live In The D” weekdays at 11 a.m.