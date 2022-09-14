This mansion in Rochester is gearing up for Halloween

“Art in the Element” took place at Meadow Brook from Sept. 8-11 but Halloween events for the whole family will be taking place right around the corner. Shannon O’Berski joined Tati Amore on “Live In The D” to discuss events taking place at Meadow Brook Hall this fall season.

For example, every Monday evening in October will showcase Meadow Brook Hall in a different light. “We are creating a new experience and it’s a flashlight tour where you can explore Meadow Brook Hall in the dark,” O’Berski said. “And one of the cool things we’ll be showcasing is this Vaseline glass that we have on display here in our collection, and while you tour in the dark and you put it under a black light, it actually glows iridescent.”

A new, family event will also be taking place at the end of October highlighting trick-or-treating and crafts. “We will be sharing some Halloween history of the past and children will be able to trick-or-treat inside the house and then participate in a crafts out in our garden tent with cider and donuts,” O’Berski said.

The Murder Mystery dinner will also be returning Oct. 20 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m..

“We’ll be offering two this year because they are so popular, and this year’s theme is totally 80′s so it should be a lot of fun,” said O’Berski. “Guests usually dress up in the theme and they get to wine and dine and interact with the actors and solve the mystery, all inside Meadow Brook Hall. "

