Paintball with zombies, classic cars & a haunted theatre

Fall is in full effect, and that means the Halloween haunts are getting started. There’s also fall fun that’s not spooky.

Going on now is Blakes Big Apple Halloween/Haunted weekends. There’s a 3 story haunted barn, a 3D maze, and haunted hayride. For the brave at heart, the farm has Paintball Zombie attraction! Custom hayrides will be equipped with paintball guns to hunt zombies across 10 acres. The attraction’s happening every Friday and Saturday in October.

In Birmingham there’s another frightening event. Its been long rumored to be haunted, but for the month of October the Birmingham 8 Theatre will be transformed into a spooky haunted house. The “Ghosts on the Balcony” attraction will feature both family friendly and creepy experiences.

In Pontiac, not a spooky event, but a pretty cool one. The Speed and Style Expo will feature some of the finest race and performance cars during the American Speed Festival. There will also be Automotive Art featured. This happens now through Sunday.

In Downtown Detroit its the 23rd annual “Sista Strut.” The walk that aims to support women during their breast cancer treatment will feature live music, food trucks and more. The program is Saturday at Spirit Plaza in Detroit, at 9 a.m.. Pre-Registration is required.