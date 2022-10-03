These vintage trends will have you falling head over heels

From jackets to dresses to costumes, Flamingo Vintage provides vintage wear to give you a new look for every occasion. Nikki Neuzil and Finn Formica joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” to highlight fall vintage fashion and trends.

According to Neuzil, the store has something for everyone.

“We’ve got a little bit of everything from formal to casual,” said Neuzil.

During the segment, Neuzil showcased a vintage patchwork jacket which is currently trending. Formica wore a two-piece suit made by a Detroit fashion designer in the 70′s with a pocket watch, gator shoes, and a hat.

Joining them were two additional models. One showcased a men’s casual look with a Red Wings leather jacket from the 80′s and the other wore a 90′s fall maxi dress with a fall leaf leather purse.

Unique to the business, every first Friday of the month highlights local bands of various genres.

“Every first Friday, we have bands. We opened back up after the pandemic, so we stay open late, we keep late hours, and we have bands in the back and great shopping and usually it’s a lot of fun,” said Formica.

They have an upcoming show this Friday at 7 p.m. and it will also be the closing reception for a thirty-day in store art exhibition.

Flamingo Vintage is located at 5549 W Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209.

To learn more, watch the video above.