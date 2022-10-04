Come face to face with sharks, exotic fish

If coming face to face with exotic fish, fascinating sea life and sharks so interesting to you, then you may need a trip to Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada, located in Toronto. The aquarium is 135,000 square feet and features 20,000 sea life animals.

The aquatic paradise uses over 5 million litters of filtered water.

“Each of the exhibits, they’re all separate, so our big Dangerous Lagoon area, for example, is 1.8 million liters of water in just that one exhibit,” said Kevin AcAvoy, assistant director of husbandry at the aquarium. “So it’s a massive aquarium, and every single system is sort of kept differently because some are salt, some are fresh some are cold some are hot. Every animal has a different need that needs to be met.”

There are sharks, stingrays, and several species of fish at the aquarium, as well North America’s longest underwater viewing tunnel.

