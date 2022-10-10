Cider in the City brings fall fun to Beacon Park

Cider in the City on Live in the D

You don’t have to leave Detroit to experience the fun of a cider mill. Instead, you can enjoy fall fun downtown during Cider in the City at Beacon Park.

Beacon Park is reinventing the cider mill experience by offering cider, donuts, caramel apples, hay rides, and a pumpkin patch right in downtown Detroit. Cider in the City will also features food trucks, along with DJs and bands.

Chris Polk, Manager of Beacon Park, said the inspiration for the event is to bring people to the city to experience all that the downtown area has to offer.

Cider in the City will run from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on October 15th, 16th, 22nd and 23rd. Beacon Park is located at 1901 Grand River Ave. in Detroit. Watch the video above to learn more about Cider in the City.