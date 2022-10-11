Southwest Detroit youth puts spotlight on Latino figures

They are and were some of the most beloved, influential figures in Hispanic Culture history, and a group of youth in Southwest Detroit is bringing their stories to audiences throughout the city. “And I wanted to make something that actually represented the youth. Something where they have the opportunity to embrace their culture, to embrace their identity and also to learn. Because, I believe that if you don’t learn about your story, how do you embrace it?” said Karilú Alarcón Forshee Creator of “La Carpa” Theatre.

La Carpa translates to tent. The La Carpa Theatre was a traveling show where Mexican performers would entertain under a large tent during the Mexican Revolution-Era. Paying homage to this, as well as some prominent Latin performers, are a group of youth that range in age from 11-17 years old. These young people are embracing these characters and doing so proudly. “I’m Jorge Negrette, a famous Mexican Artist. Most popular in the 30′s, he is most well-known for his role in the film “Ay Jalisco, no te rajes!,” said 17-year-old Gabriel Rodriguez. The show not only educates the audience on prominent figures, there’s a part where the performers share a bit of who they are.

Forshee said they are planning another performance soon, and hopes future grants will allow them to perform the production permanently.

To see the entire interview, and see a glimpse of the performance, watch the video above.