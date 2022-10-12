Enjoy BBQ and beer at this festival

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

If you’re looking for some smokin’ hot fun this weekend, you might want to head to Novi. The Novi Fall Barbecue Fest will have a lineup of food trucks, plenty of cold beer and more.

Of course, BBQ favorites like chicken and ribs will be a huge highlight of the festival. Organizers say the event will also have 365 different beers for guests to experience.

The festival is embracing the fall season and will have a Halloween theme. There will be costume contests for kids, adults, and even dogs. If you don’t wear a costume, you can still get into the Halloween spirit by getting your face painted at the festival. There will also be live music to add to the excitement.

The Novi Fall Barbecue Fest will be held at Twelve Mile Crossing, which is located at 44375 W. Twelve Mile Road in Novi. Admission and parking are free. The event runs Oct. 14th through Oct. 16th. Friday’s festivities be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

BBQ lovers can also check out the fun from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday. The festival wraps up Sunday after a lineup of events from noon to 5 p.m.

