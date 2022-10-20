37º

Live In The D

Jason Carr created a new dog that’s on American Coney Island’s secret menu

It’s only available through Halloween!

Michelle Oliver, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

Tags: Coney, Jason Carr, American Coney Island, Coney Dog, Food, Bacon, Slap Ya Mama, Detroit, Downtown Detroit
JC Coney Taste Test on Live in the D

Classic coneys, we’re talking Detroit style with the steamed bun, snappy dog, chili, mustard, and onion - are fantastic! However, sometimes it is fun to shake things up, and that’s what Jason Carr did.

He visited with his friend Grace Keros, the owner of American Coney Island in downtown Detroit, and came up with his own unique twist on a coney. The dog still is served in a steamed bun with chili, mustard, and onion, but Jason has added two strips of bacon, nestled next to the dog, and a sprinkle of his favorite spice blend, Slap Ya Mama, over top.

Jason had a couple of people at American Coney Island, and got rave reviews. He also brought it in for Michelle Oliver and April Morton to try, who both also liked it. Michelle and April both agreed the bacon added a nice texture to the coney, kind of mimicking the “snap” of the hot dog, while the spice on top gives the coney a little kick at the end.

To see them try it, watch the video above.

This special coney will only be available by request at American Coney Island through the end of the month.

American Coney Island is located at 114 W Lafayette Boulevard in downtown Detroit.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Michelle Oliver is a multimedia Journalist for the 10 a.m. lifestyle show, "Live in the D." She is known as "the food girl" because of her two popular food franchises, Dine in the D and Find Your Fix. Michelle also covers stories on homegrown businesses, style, and other fun things happening in the D.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram