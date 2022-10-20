Jason Carr created a new dog that’s on American Coney Island’s secret menu

Classic coneys, we’re talking Detroit style with the steamed bun, snappy dog, chili, mustard, and onion - are fantastic! However, sometimes it is fun to shake things up, and that’s what Jason Carr did.

He visited with his friend Grace Keros, the owner of American Coney Island in downtown Detroit, and came up with his own unique twist on a coney. The dog still is served in a steamed bun with chili, mustard, and onion, but Jason has added two strips of bacon, nestled next to the dog, and a sprinkle of his favorite spice blend, Slap Ya Mama, over top.

Jason had a couple of people at American Coney Island, and got rave reviews. He also brought it in for Michelle Oliver and April Morton to try, who both also liked it. Michelle and April both agreed the bacon added a nice texture to the coney, kind of mimicking the “snap” of the hot dog, while the spice on top gives the coney a little kick at the end.

To see them try it, watch the video above.

This special coney will only be available by request at American Coney Island through the end of the month.

American Coney Island is located at 114 W Lafayette Boulevard in downtown Detroit.