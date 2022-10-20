Joan Belgrave has new music to inspire

She is a singer-songwriter from Detroit who has released albums as a soloist, along with jazz collaborations with her late husband Marcus Belgrave. Now Joan Belgrave has a new EP out to get you in a groove and inspire you.

Belgrave appeared on “Live In The D” to talk about the EP titled “Oooo Boy”, which features three tracks. Belgrave said she did the project mainly because she wanted to release her song “I’m Not Going Anywhere”. She said it’s a song about losing someone, but understanding that they’re never really leaving you.

Belgrave is also producing a documentary about her late husband, Marcus Belgrave, who was a well-known jazz musician. She said the documentary includes interviews with people like Ray Parker Jr., Duke Fakir, Regina Carter, Dan Was, and other Jazz greats. Belgrave said she wanted to be able to tell her husband’s story for herself.

Belgrave’s visit to the Local 4 Studio comes during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Breast Cancer is something Belgrave has continued to battle herself. The singer said she’s had thirty rounds of radiation, more than twenty infusions, and surgery. Belgrave said it’s a hard road, but she encouraged others by saying that she thinks if you go into it with the right mindset, then you can beat it.

Watch the video above to hear from the director of Belgrave’s new music video for “Oooo Boy” and to see a clip of the music video.