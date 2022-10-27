All kinds of family fall fun happening this weekend

As the cooler weather moves in, fall events will start to faze out, but this weekend there’s plenty to do for the entire family.

First is a festive event that will light up downtown Ypsilanti. Hundreds are expected to flock to the city for the annual YpsiGlow. A luminary and costume parade will flow down South Washington street to kick off the festivities. Then performers, musicians and party-goers will light up North Washington while enjoying dancing, art, live performances and more. It all kicks off Friday October 28 at 6:45pm.

In Downtown Detroit, humans will not be the only ones in their costumes this weekend. It’s the Howl-o-ween costume party at the Grand Circus Dog Park. Pet parents can bring out their fur-babies for a paw-some good time. The event will feature treats for pups and humans, a DJ, costume strut and more. The event is this Saturday from 2-4pm.

In Berkley ghosts and goblins will fill the streets. Over 100 businesses will be passing out goodies during the trick-or-treat stroll and Monster Mash featuring games, entertainment, jugglers and more. It’s all happening Saturday starting at noon on Coolidge at 12 mile.

An event that will shine a positive light on the Highland Park community is the annual “Apple Picking In The Hood.” There will be face paintings, arts and crafts, a bonfire, cider, donuts, a DJ and more. It’s this Sunday October 30 from noon-4pm.

Lastly in downtown Ann Arbor there will be more trick-or-treating fun. Sunday the 21st is the annual Downtown Ann Arbor trick-or-treating event, which will feature over 30 businesses handing out treats to those in costume. Visitors will have the chance to show off their costumes during a parade on Main Street starting at 11am.