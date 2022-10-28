3 new movies to enjoy this Halloween weekend

Some new streaming movies are out for that will tap into feelings of fear and fun.

Movie reviewer Greg Russell joined “Live in the D” for Reel Talk once again to discuss three new films.

Let’s start with “Wendell and Wild,” a new Netflix film that reunites metro Detroit native Keegan Michael Key with Jordan Peele. According to Russell, this is an stop-motion animated film in which they play two demons trying to escape the underworld. They hire this girl who is looking for friends to help them escape, and things quickly spiral out of control. Russell stated that the film’s unique feature is that it is shot entirely in stop-motion, giving the film four out of five reels.

Next, another new Netflix movie, with two great stars in Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne, is “The Good Nurse.” This is a thriller that could be ideal for the weekend. Chastain’s character is a nurse who works nights and needs help, which leads to Redmayne’s character being hired. Patients begin to die as a result of insulin in their medication, and it is up to Chastain’s character to figure out what is going on. Russell said that this film is based on a true story and awards it four reels.

Finally, “Prey for the Devil” is a new film in theaters that may bring back the fear and horror you felt when you saw “The Exorcist.” According to Russell, the film is about a priest who shuts down exorcism schools, but then there’s a worldwide epidemic of people becoming possessed. One nun, however, possesses the ability to perform exorcisms. From what Russell has heard, this film is terrifying.

Watch the video above for the full interview.