Raise a glass to Michigan wines

California is not the only state known for great wines. There are several Michigan wine companies offering stellar vino. Back in August, “Live in the D’s” Jason Carr mentioned on the show that he hadn’t found a Michigan wine to call his favorite. To help him find the perfect vino for his palette, Cortney Casey, owner of Michigan By The Bottle Tasting Room, brought a few Michigan wines for Jason to sample on the show.

When looking for a new bottle of wine, Casey says there are three things to consider. First, find a wine guru for advice. Experts know more about wine and can lead you in the right direction, especially after they get to know you and your taste. Second, don’t have any preconceived notions about the wine you’re tasting or looking for. You should have an open mind and palette. Finally, never stop learning and exploring because there’s always more to learn about wine when searching for bottles you enjoy.

Jason blind tasted the three wine samples Casey brought in. Click the video above to see if he finally found his perfect vino match, and to see where you can taste this wine yourself.