Warm up this fall at Eastern Market

It won’t be long before the cold winter creeps in, and this local business has a remedy that might help fight off the chills.

Cathy “Freda” Wilkins and Drake Wilkins, Jr. from Freda’s Soup Kitchen joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” to showcase items on their menu and teach viewers how to get a solid foundation for soup.

According to Cathy, the business shops farm to table and purchases their ingredients from Eastern Market.

“They bring them fresh to the market and then we shop, and we try to do farm to table,” she said.

Cathy demonstrated her Fields of Greens vegetable soup which included ingredients such as olive oil, onions, squash, zucchini, tomatoes, a vegan vegetable broth, and a blend of spices.

Cathy said the two biggest mistakes when creating a soup are overcooking or undercooking the vegetables.

“I think a lot of times, some of us may overcook the vegetables or often times we might undercook the vegetables,” said Cathy. “I usually cook it for this soup, maybe three to five minutes, no more than three to five minutes.”

According to Drake, there are some exciting things coming up for the business.

“She’ll go into a few grocery stores, including Rivertown Market, later on this fall, and then we’ll open up the brick-and-mortar again in the spring in Eastern Market,” he said.

To learn more information, watch the video above.