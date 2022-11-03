Don’t put the pumpkins away just yet

Jon Jordan: Pumpkins on Live in the D

Halloween may be over, but don’t throw those pumpkins out just yet. Jon Jordan, Local 4 Style Editor, joined Tati Amare on “Live In The D” to discuss the beauty benefits and how to repurpose pumpkins.

According to Jordan, pumpkins are beneficial for your skin.

“Pumpkin is all the rage in skin care…,” he said.

Pumpkin contains the following:

Alpha Hydroxy Acid: Which helps skin cell turnover and growth

Beta Carotene: Which diminishes fine lines and wrinkles

Zinc: Which is good for acne-prone skin

“Those are really powerful ingredients and so science has discovered that pumpkin is great for skin care, and you’ll find it anywhere, you just have to look for it,” said Jordan.

According to Jordan, you can also create your own skin care products. Ingredients such as cooked pumpkin and brown sugar make for a good lip or body scrub. To get rid of acne, you can also add apple cider vinegar. Furthermore, to moisturize your skin you can add coconut oil or olive oil.

Jordan also said pumpkins can be repurposed for decoration.

“It’s all about décor and it doesn’t have anything to do with Halloween,” said Jordan.

For example, pumpkin planters and ornaments make for good decoration with the holiday season right around the corner.

“Pumpkin mania, there’s no end to it,” said Jordan.

To learn more, watch the video above.