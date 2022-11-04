4 new movies to see this weekend

Academy Award winners are back in theaters, and a slew of new movies are available to stream this weekend.

Movie reviewer Greg Russell joined “Live in the D” with co-host Jason Carr to talk about four new movies.

First, “Armageddon Time,” a film starring Oscar winners Anne Hathaway and Sir Anthony Hopkins that appears to be a heavy drama. According to Russell, it is a multigenerational family story. Hopkins’ character is the first generation born in the United States, and the plot revolves around the issues and situations that his family faces. Russell says the movie has good acting and a deep, meaningful story, especially in light of how things are now.

Next, another film starring Academy Award winner Jennifer Lawrence, “Causeway,” is now in theaters and on Apple TV+. Russell says that Lawrence is playing a soldier who was injured in war and was sent home to recover in New Orleans. He also said that the movie is a character study in which she and another guy, who don’t look like they would be friends from the outside, become friends and talk about everything. Russell gives this film four out of five reels and says Lawrence does an excellent job.

Then, Millie Bobbie Brown, a familiar face from “Stranger Things,” is back for “Enola Holmes 2,” co-starring Henry Cavill. According to Russell, Brown plays Enola Holmes, who eventually establishes her own detective agency, and when she first starts it, people tell her she can’t do it because she’s a girl. This movie follows her as she gets her first case and learns what she has to do to break it. Russell gives this film three out of five stars and says that if you like British humor, you will enjoy it.

Finally, “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,” an Apple TV+ documentary about the singer Selena Gomez and the trials and tribulations of her life as a kid star and major pop artist. Russell says that the subject matter of the documentary includes her breakdowns, the stresses of fame, and other related topics. Russel rates this film three reels and says that it is targeted for younger viewers.

The complete interview can be seen in the video above.