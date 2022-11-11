Get in the holiday spirit in downtown Detroit

A winter wonderland is taking over at Cadillac Square and Monroe Street Midway. James Feagin, Director of Economic Mobility for the Gilbert Family Foundation, joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” to talk about the exciting activities taking place.

According to Feagin, one of his top priorities is creating a welcoming environment for all Detroiters.

“I’ve got the best job in the city. We get to work hard with our team to help all this come together and bring some great Detroit businesses down and create a great atmosphere for Detroiters and families,” said Feagin.

The Monroe Street Midway has activities fun for all ages. Activities include a 20 ft high and 80 ft long slide, bumper cars, an arcade, and more.

Furthermore, Cadillac Square will feature 18 unique vendors and entrepreneurs.

“Detroit’s got some great entrepreneurs and that’s what it starts with. We have a really great process where we curate what folks are going to be here,” said Feagin. “We have 18 great businesses here with a mix of food, drinks, home goods, clothing, things for your dog if you’ve got your four-legged friends you want to bring down. There’s really something for everybody.”

According to Feagin, it’s a great outing for any occasion from date night to family night to girls’ night out.

“You’ve got all the great winter staples, hot cocoa, cider, you got coffee. You also have a grown-up cider if you want, there’s a full bar if you want to enjoy some things…,” he said.

The Downtown Detroit Markets are open most days at 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. until Jan. 1.

