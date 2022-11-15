These sandwiches might have you cheesing

Food and family go hand in hand at a Dearborn restaurant called Bulldog’s Cheesesteaks.

Ali Abdallah, also known as “Bulldog”, is behind the sub shop. He’s kept things in the family by teaming up with his nephew and business partner, Mohammed Abdallah. “Bulldog” said he was inspired to start the sub shop because he wanted to make Halal style cheesesteaks for the Dearborn community.

Of course, the menu at Bulldog’s Cheesesteaks features various cheesesteaks. One of them is the Bulldog Whiz. It’s made with steak, grilled onions, and Cheez-Whiz. You can watch the video above to see “Live In The D” resident foodie Michelle Oliver help make a Bulldog Whiz sandwich during our Takeout Tuesday segment. Bulldog’s Cheesesteaks also serves a Classic Philly, Philly Loaded, Philly Slugger, and Mushroom Steak -- just to name a few of the sandwiches. When it comes to making sandwiches, Ali Abdallah says it’s all about the cheese. He suggests adding cherry pepper relish or sweet peppers to take the sandwiches you make at home to the next level.

Bulldog’s mom is even part of the business. She makes her special eggrolls for the shop. Momma’s Eggrolls can be ordered with steak, chicken, or corned beef.

Bulldog’s Cheesesteaks is located at 22749 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn. Watch the video to see more of the sandwiches on their menu.