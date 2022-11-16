Get in the holiday spirit this season at Eastern Market

Are you looking to get your holiday shopping checked off the list? Holiday Markets kick off this weekend at Eastern Market for all your holiday needs.

Lonni Thomas, Director of Markets, joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” to discuss the unique items these markets have to offer.

According to Thomas, the Holiday Market is unlike a typical Saturday Eastern Market outing.

“The standard market day is usually all about food. During the holidays on our Sunday Holiday Markets, it’s all about everything else. We have so many different things. We have body care items, jewelry, and great unique fashion that you’ll probably want to gift…,” Thomas said.

The Holiday Markets have numerous vendors with items such as clothing, art, jewelry, beauty products, and more.

Thomas said she recommends knowing what you plan to purchase before attending the market.

“Before you attend the holiday market, I would definitely suggest that you would come down with what you want to get, just know because if not, you’re probably going to buy everything, like we typically do when we’re going shopping.”

According to Thomas, the vendors accept any form of payment.

“Also, all currency is accepted. We have credit card machines; our vendors are equipped to take however you want to pay.

The Holiday Markets begin this Sunday and end on Dec. 18. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Additionally, Eastern Market will offer Thanksgiving shopping on Nov. 22.

“Tuesday, come on down, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. We have all the Thanksgiving necessities, everything you need from the greens to the cheese for the mac n cheese is available…,” Thomas said.

To learn more, watch the video above.