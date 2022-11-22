Check out this winter fun in Detroit

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Are you looking for some family fun this winter season? No matter how cold, these attractions are a blast. Kyle Black, Rollercade owner and winter bumper car operator, joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” to share everything the winter Monroe Street Midway has to offer.

According to Black, it is a completely different experience than what you might be used to during the warmer seasons.

“We’ve winterized the entire park. It’s a place for you to come experience in the cold weather and still have a good time,” he said.

Black said the winter bumper cars are a fun experience.

“It’s a fun time. It’s something you got to come see. You’ve got to come do it yourself. The winter bumper cars have been a hit…”

Additionally, the arctic slide is also a hit.

“It goes up about 30 ft in the air and it’s definitely an experience. You jump inside of a winter tube, and you slide down the hill at full speed, three lanes, it’s fun. The entire park is definitely an experience for the winter.”

According to Black, there are plenty of activities to experience this winter.

“There are tons of things to do out here that are fun for the whole family, able to do them in the cold, some of the stations are heated. The Midway is definitely the place to be in the winter as well this year.”

To learn more about what the Monroe Street Midway has to offer, watch the video above.