Check out this internationally renowned jazz artist

This jazz musician has performed with Marcus Belgrave and Dizzy Gillespie and has played across the globe. He is also the Director Of Jazz Studies at Michigan State University (MSU).

Rodney Whitaker joined Michelle Oliver on “Live in the D” to discuss his two upcoming performances in Detroit.

According to Whitaker, they just released new music which appeals to any audience.

“We have a new CD out called Oasis: The Music of Gregg Hill,” he said. “It’s exciting. It’s fun, lyrical music, swinging, funky, a little bit of everything for everyone.”

Whitaker also said he is passionate about teaching jazz to students at MSU.

“The only way the music can continue is that we got to bring up new folks who are committed to playing the music,” Whitaker said. “It’s one of those things where people talk about jazz dying but there’s always someone that’s interested in this music so it’s powerful, it’s really powerful.”

The Rodney Whitaker Quartet will perform Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 at Cliff Bell’s at 2030 Park Ave.

To learn more and for a sneak peek of the performance, watch the video above.