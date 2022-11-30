Shop local for gifts inspired by Motown

Motown is such a significant part of the fabric of life here in Detroit. The music is infused in our culture, and the songs are part of the soundtrack of our lives. Now we all have a chance to add a little Motown to our holiday season with some Motown-esque gift ideas from the Motown gift shop.

Sheila Spencer, General Manager of the Motown Museum, joined “Live in the D” with co-host Tati Amare to discuss their special Motown-inspired gifts.

Spencer said that the Motown Museum is proud to be in Detroit and a part of the community.

“To be able to shop locally and have people buy exclusive gifts from the Motown Museum is unique,” Spencer said. “The music is universal, and we are excited just to be in this space.”

This holiday season, special Motown-themed gifts include their 2022 artist legacy collection with bags, unisex t-shirts with different artists, a Motown mug with legacy artists, and blankets with artists or a Hitsville theme. They also offer a new line with the “M” label, which includes socks, beanies, hoodies, tumblers, and other items.

“What would Motown be without Motown music?” Spencer said.

This season, Motown is also selling a box set with 11 CDs that contains all of the number-one hits. The store will also have Christmas music and albums for purchase.

Visit the Motown Museum website for more information, including store hours and a preview of what’s available.

Watch the video above to see the models show off some of the merchandise.