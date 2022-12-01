Meet the man behind “Diary of a Wimpy Kid”

They have been read by children all across the world and are in millions of homes. For 15 years, the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series has inspired children, and a new adaption will debut on Disney+ tomorrow.

Jeff Kinney, the author of the series on which the movie is based, appeared on “Live in the D” with co-host Tati Amare to discuss “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules.”

Kinney said that failure inspired him to write these books since he wanted to be a newspaper cartoonist.

“That didn’t work out for me, so I spent a long time coming up with this for ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid,’ " Kinney said. “I needed to figure out a way to get my cartoons into print, and this is how I did it.”

Last year, the animated adaptation of Kinney’s first book, “Cheese Touch,” was released on Disney+. The author said that “Rodrick Rules” is a new series all about the complicated relationship between two siblings, in this case an older brother and a younger brother. Roderick is Greg’s tormentor, yet Greg also looks up to him. “I think we see that dynamic play out a lot in families,” Kinney added.

There are 17 novels in the series so far, but Kinney said he knows a new one will be out next year; it’s only a matter of what it will be about.

Kinney hopes that children who read the books will have the satisfaction of finishing the book, and that the movies will inspire talks between parents and children. “That’s what I really like about working with Disney,” Kinney said. “We are putting together something for families, and that’s really special.”

“The Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules” will be accessible on Disney+ beginning tomorrow.

Watch the video above to see a clip from “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules” as well as the full interview.