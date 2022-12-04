Here’s your chance to win $500 in our Days Of Giving Sweepstakes

(Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Live In The D's Days Of Giving Sweepstakes 2022

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It’s always nice to have a little more spending money during the holidays. The Live In The D “Days Of Giving Sweepstakes” could make that possible thanks to our sponsors, Michigan Education Trust, Kalahari Resorts, Treetops Resort, Partridge Creek, Motor City Pawn Brokers, Ford House, Dittrich Furs, Birmingham Shopping District, Shanty Creek Resort and Strictly Sportswear.

For your chance to win click here.