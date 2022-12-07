Enjoy Michigan’s wonderland for the holidays

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Skiing and snowboarding, extreme tubing, snowshoeing, cross country skiing, skating and other activities are available at Gaylord’s Treetops Resort.

Beth Pittiglio, marketing manager for Treetops Resort, visited Live in the D with co-host Tati Amare to discuss Michigan’s winter wonderland.

Treetops is all about winter fun. Pittiglio said that skiing will be available this weekend on Saturday and Sunday, and that it will be open all week beginning Dec. 16. The resort also has extreme tubing with two runs: one straight down and one with some banked turns.

Treetops has a dog sledding team that races some weekends, but they also give sledding rides to families and allow them to interact with the dogs. Families can also cross-country ski. Pittiglio said there are trails that go around the entire property, through the Pigeon Valley and through the forest trees.

If you’re wondering whether or not snow is present, Pittiglio assures you that there is plenty provided by Mother Nature and that they have been feeding real snow into the snow guns.

The marketing director said that if you are new to skiing, they have a snow school and you can sign up for private lessons for skiing or snowboarding. Lessons are available to both children and adults. She also suggests dressing in base layers, so bring plenty of clothes, gloves and socks when you come.

To book your getaway and learn more about Treetops Resort, click or tap here.

Watch the video above for the full interview.