Shop local this holiday season

We are counting down the days to finish up the holiday shopping, so why not shop local? Lisa Digs, Founder of Buy Michigan Now, joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” to share how you can shop local this season.

According to Digs, Buy Michigan Now was inspired by her own desire to shop local. “It started off as just an idea that I was trying to make my own shopping a little bit local and now to think that we’ve inspired thousands and thousands of people to do the same is pretty great,” Digs said.

They offer 24 different shopping categories ranging from apparel to jewelry to home décor, and everything in between. Digs said one place is the perfect spot to shop for any foodie in your life. “Down here, is a company called Colors of the Wood. They do a lot of great woodwork but in particular charcuterie boards this year have become all the rage, butter boards, all of that…” she said.

According to Digs, Pingree Detroit is a great sustainable company to shop from as well. “Pingree Detroit makes these fantastic wallets out of car leather so that’s really cool and the leather doesn’t get wasted, it gets repurposed into this, and a wallet always makes a great gift,” Digs said.

She also said Ink Detroit has great Michigan apparel to purchase. “Ink Detroit has really cool Michigan-inspired things. This map actually has front and back coverage on it for this sweatshirt,” Digs said. “The Lions, come on, we’re finally having a year so this is a “Don’t Stop Believin’” sweatshirt because finally, we might have a reason to be believing…”

To learn more about how you can shop locally, watch the video above.