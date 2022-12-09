This historic home is serving up classic dishes with a modern twist

It’s the holiday season and many people are in a festive spirit. Well, one historic home in Grosse Pointe Shores is all decked out for Christmas - The Edsel and Eleanor Ford Estate. While you’re there to see the sights, you can also grab a bite to eat at their restaurant which is serving up some classic dishes with a modern twist.

The Continental at Ford House is located inside their brand new visitor center, which was part of their expansion project that debuted last year. Everything from the food to the décor is meant to make you feel like you are dining with Edsel and Eleanor... modernly.

The interior is cleanly designed to feel open and welcoming. The tables are made from reclaimed wood from the estate, and there are traditional-style rugs on the floor which gives it a homey feel. In the summertime, the patio is a great place to sit and enjoy the views of Ford Cove on Lake St. Clair.

As for the menu, they kept some dishes from their original restaurant but updated them for modern diners. They still have the Maurice salad, a famous dish in the area thanks to Hudson’s Department Store, Eleanor’s family’s business. Popovers with honey butter, another favorite from the old restaurant, have been kept on the menu as well. They added new dishes like their bourbon and maple glazed pork loin, which they serve with a sweet potato hash, and their winter citrus burrata salad which pairs fire-roasted oranges, pomegranate seeds, and pistachios with the creamy decadence of burrata. The menu is set to change seasonally and includes lunch, dinner, and brunch on Sundays.

If you are looking for a quick bite to eat as you enjoy the grounds, The Speedster is a great grab-and-go option located at the front of the restaurant.

For more information, watch the full video above.

The Continental at Ford House is located inside the Ford Estate at 1100 Lake Shore Rd, Grosse Pointe Shores, MI 48236.