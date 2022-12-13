Enjoy the parade floats all season long

America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White is one of Detroit’s biggest annual events. Did you know you can still get into the excitement the parade brings every year by getting up close, right next to all the floats that went down Woodward Avenue?

Local 4′s Nick Monacelli joined “Live in the D” this morning from the Parade Company to show us what is happening and give us a closer look at one of the cool new floats you can get next to this holiday season.

According to Monacelli, the Parade company is open for business for the vast majority of the year and is constantly hard at work manufacturing floats.

Parade Company CEO and president Tony Michaels says that few people are aware that tours of the company’s floats, such as the new Marygrove Awnings float, are available all year long.

Mike Falahee, president of Marygrove Awnings, dedicated his float to his grandchildren by writing their names on the awnings of mock boutiques. He also said that his float was 28 feet tall, making it the highest float manufactured in the last 96 years.

Watch the video above to see the float as well as the whole interview.