Turn your holiday shopping into a fun experience

Days of Giving: Birmingham Shopping District on Live in the D

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The holiday shopping season is here, and if you want to make it extra special, there’s an entire town ready to make it magical.

The Birmingham Shopping District is all decked out in a festive atmosphere.

Cristina Sheppard-Decius joined “Live in the D” with Tati Amare to share all there is to do in Downtown Birmingham.

Sheppard-Decius said holiday shopping in Birmingham this time of year is beautiful, with hundreds of retail shops to get special gifts for anyone in your family and fun activities.

According to Sheppard-Decius, there are a lot of great activities going on this weekend, including free horse-drawn carriage rides, hot chocolate courtesy of Daxton Hotel, and the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who, who will be walking around downtown Birmingham.

There is a shopping guide available online to help you see all there is to do in Birmingham. For more information about the great shopping, restaurants, and holiday entertainment to enjoy in downtown Birmingham, click or tap here.

Watch the video above to see some examples from the shops in Birmingham as well as the full video.