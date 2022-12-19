Choosing jewelry to last a lifetime

Are you or someone you know thinking about popping the question? Picking out the perfect ring can sometimes be a challenge. Barb Binkley from Cooper & Binkley Jewelers in Brighton joined Michelle Oliver on “Live in the D” to share tips on picking out an engagement ring.

Binkley recommends finding a jeweler you know and trust. “Cooper & Binkley Jewelers is in downtown Brighton on Main Street. We’ve been there 73 years and I would say that you should know your jeweler,” she said. “There are accreditations that jewelers can have from different jewelry associations; those are really important. They’ve usually had to prove themselves in order to be accredited…”

Binkley showcased a variety of engagement rings from a designer who they often work with. “We brought a lot from our designer Simon G., who we absolutely love. He’s from California.” Binkley said. “He has a division of Zeghani jewelry that crafts in 14-karat gold, so we brought a lot of that with us today. We absolutely love him as a designer, his attention to detail is unbelievable.”

According to Binkley, there are many ring styles and trends that are returning.

“The halo setting is still very popular for an engagement ring,” she said. “We see probably more white gold than yellow gold, although for fashion, yellow gold is really coming back to trend.”

Binkley said they work with any price range, and they don’t believe in the three-month salary rule. “We don’t go by any of those rules. We say whatever is comfortable and, in your budget,” she said. “A young person starting out probably has a lot of expenses, maybe they’re not at the highest of their wage-earning capability yet, maybe they’re buying a house. We like to work with people and work within their budget.”

Binkley also said they offer other items such as necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and more.

They are located at 105 W Main St in Brighton.

To learn more, watch the video above.