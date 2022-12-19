Winner of ‘Sunday’s Best’ shares her new holiday song

You may recognize her from “Sunday’s Best” on BET, Tasha Page Lockhart was the season 6 winner of the popular show and has a new holiday song out this year. The singer joined host Tati Amare on set to talk about her music, and play a sample of her new song.

Lockhart says she has never put out Christmas music before, but when she was in Atlanta filming a holiday movie, she figured she would give it a go. Her EP is titled “Holiday Ride” and is a medley of holiday songs.

The Gospel competition show, “Sunday’s Best,” introduced her to many new people and allowed her to travel to share her music and story.

“My story about how God changed my life. I went from doing drugs to living my dreams,” says Lockhart.

For more information on Tasha Page Lockhart, look for her on social media, and you can check out the holiday movie she is in on Lifetime on December 23rd.