26º

Live In The D

Winner of ‘Sunday’s Best’ shares her new holiday song

It’s called “Holiday Ride”

Michelle Oliver, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

Tags: Tasha Page Lockhart, Music Monday, Sunday's Best, BET, Music, Monday, Holidays, Gospel, Live in the D, Lifestyle, Lifetime, Movie

You may recognize her from “Sunday’s Best” on BET, Tasha Page Lockhart was the season 6 winner of the popular show and has a new holiday song out this year. The singer joined host Tati Amare on set to talk about her music, and play a sample of her new song.

Lockhart says she has never put out Christmas music before, but when she was in Atlanta filming a holiday movie, she figured she would give it a go. Her EP is titled “Holiday Ride” and is a medley of holiday songs.

The Gospel competition show, “Sunday’s Best,” introduced her to many new people and allowed her to travel to share her music and story.

“My story about how God changed my life. I went from doing drugs to living my dreams,” says Lockhart.

Click the video above to hear “Holiday Ride.”

For more information on Tasha Page Lockhart, look for her on social media, and you can check out the holiday movie she is in on Lifetime on December 23rd.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Michelle Oliver is a multimedia Journalist for the 10 a.m. lifestyle show, "Live in the D." She is known as "the food girl" because of her two popular food franchises, Dine in the D and Find Your Fix. Michelle also covers stories on homegrown businesses, style, and other fun things happening in the D.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram