Keep kids busy during the holiday break

The holidays are here, and that means school is, or will soon be out for many kids in Metro Detroit.

Many parents struggle during this time to find childcare or coming up with ways to keep kids busy. The YMCA has a solution for this, offering several programs for kids and adults.

The YMCA offers swimming, rock climbing, arts and crafts and many other activities for all ages. For parents that are still working during the holidays, the facility offers child care programs, and promises to keep the kids active and busy all day.

Child care is also available to parents who wants to visit the “Y” and enjoy several activities designed for them, like open gym, exercising and more. Right now is a great time for “Live in the D” viewers to get in on all the fun. The YMCA of Metro Detroit is offering 75% off the 1st month to those who come in and mention the show.

