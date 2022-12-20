They’re not afraid to pile it high at this corned beef sandwich shop

The Detroit area has its own style, especially when it comes to food. So how about Detroit-style of corned beef? That’s what a new restaurant in Clinton Township is serving up.

Ann Marie’s Corned Beef offers sandwiches with pastrami, turkey, and of course corned beef. Owner Andre Hughes says Ann Marie was his mother, and she was known for her corned beef at home. After she passed, he decided to name his new restaurant after her.

As you might expect they have several corned beef sandwiches on their menu, including a traditional Ruben with sauerkraut, or you can substitute it for coleslaw. Their classic corned beef sandwich comes topped with cheese. For sides, they have Rueben eggrolls and many types of mac and cheese. Probably, their most eye-catching sandwich is their pounder, which is piled high with one pound of corned beef, and your choice of cheese and bread.

So, what makes their corned beef Detroit-style? Hughes says it’s the spices and recipe he uses. He follows his mom’s recipe and cooks it long and slow in the oven to make it tender and juicy.

If you would like to check out Ann Marie’s Corned Beef it is located at 21312 Hall Rd, Clinton Twp.

