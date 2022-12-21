Check out these winter road trips

Are you looking for some fun places to travel to this winter? Kerry Doman, Founder of Little Guide Detroit and mom of three, joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” to discuss fun places to road trip with the family within a two-hour drive.

Doman recommended visiting places such as Lansing, Grand Rapids, Detroit, and Toledo.

According to Doman, Lansing is a good day trip, and they offer activities such as ice skating, a launch trampoline park, and the Impression 5 Science Center. Doman said the science center is one of her favorite spots with the kids because they have hands on exhibits, future & traveling exhibits, a First Impression Room, and a Think Tank. “That’s our favorite place to go. One of the best science museums, arguably, in the Midwest. So definitely check it out,” Doman said.

Doman said Grand Rapids is also a fun spot, and it’s only two hours away. “It is a winter wonderland. They do a phenomenal job of getting people downtown,” she said. Grand Rapids has activities such as ice skating, horse drawn carriage rides, the Wonder of Winter Festival, and the Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park.

For those looking for a staycation, Doman recommended downtown Detroit. She said Campus Martius, Monroe Midway, and Cadillac Square are all good spots to visit. Furthermore, there are many great restaurants and shopping spots as well.

Lastly, Doman said Toledo is a fun spot to take the kids because of the Toledo Zoo. The Toledo Zoo Lights before Christmas event goes until Dec. 31. They are also offering a Noon Year’s Eve event on Dec. 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To learn more about these winter festivities, watch the video above.